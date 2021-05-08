Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.33. 7,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

WFAFY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

