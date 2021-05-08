West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Shares of WTBA opened at $27.40 on Thursday. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $453.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

