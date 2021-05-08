Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.62. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 18,724 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

