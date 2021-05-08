Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.55.

TSE WEF traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,327,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,809. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$919.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

