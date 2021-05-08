Westpac Banking Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Westpac Banking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE WBK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

