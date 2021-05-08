WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Raised to $65.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

