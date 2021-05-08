Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

WY stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

