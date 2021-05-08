William Blair Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.93). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTCT. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

PTCT stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

