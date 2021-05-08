Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.75.

WING stock opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

