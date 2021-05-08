WINk Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $934.53 or 0.01579541 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

