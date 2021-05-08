Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

WIT opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

