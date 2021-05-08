Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) & Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) and Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantaloupe and Wirecard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.83 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -28.41 Wirecard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wirecard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cantaloupe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cantaloupe and Wirecard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wirecard 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cantaloupe currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Cantaloupe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than Wirecard.

Profitability

This table compares Cantaloupe and Wirecard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63% Wirecard N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cantaloupe beats Wirecard on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, seed vending management, loyalty program, two-tier pricing, and special promotion services, as well as planning, project management, deployment, seed implementation, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, amusement, air/vac, car wash, kiosk, and other. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions that include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard has strategic partnerships with Poynt, CreditPilot PLC, SunExpress, and Emonvia. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

