World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.87 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

World Acceptance stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 29,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,954. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $170.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $913.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,834 shares of company stock worth $2,271,599. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.