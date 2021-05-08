World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP John Peter Rau Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

INT opened at $33.13 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at $8,096,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

