Wownero Trading 40.1% Lower This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $45.32 million and $1.19 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00085999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00262073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00204550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

