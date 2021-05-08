WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $39.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WW International traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 75383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,695,457.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

