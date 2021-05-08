X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XFOR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 63,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,507. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

