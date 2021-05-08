Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.