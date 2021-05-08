XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMax has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00080392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.53 or 0.00792611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,694.32 or 0.09592072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044479 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.