XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Get XOMA alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $357.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.