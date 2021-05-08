Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.