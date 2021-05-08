XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.63. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 793,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.59.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.