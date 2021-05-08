XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $161.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

XPO opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

