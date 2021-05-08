Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.20. 793,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,209. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

