Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YRI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.59.

YRI stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,299. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. Insiders have sold a total of 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585 in the last 90 days.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

