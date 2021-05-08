Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YELL. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Yellow stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74).

In other news, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,201,000.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

