Yellow Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,014 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the average volume of 178 put options.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $7.17 on Friday. Yellow has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

