Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 259,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 45.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

