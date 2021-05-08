Zacks: Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce $5.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $31.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 111,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

