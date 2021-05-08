Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report sales of $21.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $18.99 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.67 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

A number of research firms have commented on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,834.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,528,000 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 236.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

