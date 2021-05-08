Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Zynga posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,043,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,301,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at $71,829.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,233,429 shares of company stock worth $13,788,721. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.