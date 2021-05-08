Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,577. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Amyris by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,364 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amyris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

