Zacks: Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report sales of $827.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $1,692,115 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $135,287,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

