Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

SKY traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 316,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

