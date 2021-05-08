Zacks: Analysts Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. 98,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in US Ecology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in US Ecology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

