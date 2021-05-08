Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.