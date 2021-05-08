Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 960,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -164.64 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KBR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KBR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

