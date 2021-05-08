Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.67 Million

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post sales of $106.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.84 million to $108.50 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $72.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $421.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.63 million to $428.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.43 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $458.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $502.17 million, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

