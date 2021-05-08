Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce sales of $687.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $545.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,908 shares of company stock worth $2,907,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

