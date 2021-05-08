Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.72 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce sales of $687.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $545.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,908 shares of company stock worth $2,907,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.