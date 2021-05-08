Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metacrine by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCR stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

