Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $1.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $3.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $17.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $21.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $156.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The company had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million.

NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,438. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $194.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.