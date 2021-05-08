Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $379,489. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.08. 1,677,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,056. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

