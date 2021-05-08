Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

CRUS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 645,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,584. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.