Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will report $420.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.00 million. Diodes posted sales of $288.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. Diodes has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

