Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter.

HOLI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $825.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 672,386 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

