Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212 over the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

SFBS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 104,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $67.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

