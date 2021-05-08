Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,442. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

