Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) to Hold

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

ADOCY stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Adocia has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

