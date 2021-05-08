Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, the company benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. It is the only application programming interface platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with a usage-based revenue model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.63.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.66. 490,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,311. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

