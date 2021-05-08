Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Sell

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $10.72 on Friday, hitting $241.40. 612,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

